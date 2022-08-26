Milwaukee police officer accidentally shot, suspect dead after foot chase

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Milwaukee police officer was accidentally shot Friday and a suspect died after he apparently killed himself following a foot chase, authorities said.

Officers were initially looking for a suspect in connection with violating a domestic abuse injunction just before noon, the Milwaukee Police Department said. As they approached him, he fled and a foot chase began.

During the chase, the 43-year-old suspect fired at officers. An officer returned fire but no one was struck.

CHICAGO SHOOTING NEAR HIGH SCHOOL LEAVES THREE INJURED, ONE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

As the chase progressed, the suspect again shot at officers but they did not return fire, police said. He fled in a backyard and then shot himself in the head, authorities said.

As officers approached him, they were stabilizing him when the suspect's gun accidentally fired. One officer was hit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The weapon was recovered. The suspect died and the officer who was struck by gunfire was taken to a hospital for non-fatal injuries. The officer was only identified as a 36-year-old man with five years in the department.