Milwaukee man accused of framing illegal immigrant in Trump assassination threat, officials say

A man in Milwaukee allegedly forged a letter threatening President Donald Trump's life to get another man deported and prevent him from testifying in a criminal trial.

Demetric D. Scott is accused of posing as Ramón Morales-Reyes, a 54-year-old illegal immigrant, when writing a letter threatening to assassinate Trump. Scott is facing multiple charges, including witness intimidation.

Morales-Reyes is an illegal immigrant who has a criminal record that includes arrests for felony hit-and-run, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct with a "domestic abuse modifier," according to the Department of Homeland Security.

On May 21, the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office, the Milwaukee Police Chief and Milwaukee ICE received handwritten notes threatening to kill Trump and blow up the White House, according to the criminal complaint.

"We are tired of this president messing with us Mexicans – We have done more for this country than you white people – you have been deporting my family and I think it is time Donald J. Trump get what he has coming to him," the letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, stated.

In the letter, initially believed to be written by Morales-Reyes, the Mexican national said he would "self deport" after killing Trump.

The letters were not identical, but all the envelopes had return addresses written in blue ink bearing Morales-Reyes’ information. However, according to detectives, Morales-Reyes cannot read, speak or write English fluently. The complaint also says Morales-Reyes told detectives "the only person who would want to get him in trouble was the person who had robbed him and who law enforcement knows to be the defendant," Scott.

On May 30, while executing a search warrant on Scott’s jail cell, investigators recovered a blue pen. A note stating that Scott needed the address of the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office was also found, along with an envelope containing the address and phone number of Milwaukee ICE allegedly located under Scott’s bed.

"I’m just glad that they have identified who it was or have a better sense of who it was and that Ramon is being cleared of any involvement in this," Morales-Reyes’ attorney, Kime Abduli, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

According to the criminal complaint, after learning that Morales-Reyes had been arrested and might be deported because of the letters, Scott said in a phone call that Morales-Reyes "got what he deserved."

"The investigation into the threat is ongoing. Over the course of the investigation, this individual was determined to be in the country illegally and that he had a criminal record. He will remain in custody," a senior DHS official told Fox News Digital.

Morales-Reyes is still being held at Dodge County Jail and faces possible deportation. According to Fox 6, a local Fox News affiliate, Morales-Reyes is scheduled to appear in court June 4.

