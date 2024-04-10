Expand / Collapse search
Ohio

Military humvee flips injuring 3, ejecting 1 Army member on Ohio interstate

The crash happened Wednesday morning on Interstate 75 in West Chester, Ohio

Greg Wehner
Published | Updated
Three Army members were injured and one was ejected after a Humvee crashed into two semis on Interstate 75 on Wednesday in West Chester, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to Fox News Digital that the three people inside the Humvee were injured, and taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

FOX 19 in West Chester reported that the crash happened just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, in the southbound lanes of I-75.

Police said the Army vehicle started in the right middle lane of the four-lane highway, before crossing into the right exit lane and hitting a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia.

West Chester, Ohio Army Humvee crash scene 3

An Army Humvee carrying three military members flipped into a tree on I-75 in West Chester, Ohio on April 10, 2024, after colliding with two tractor trailers. (Credit: WKRC)

The Humvee returned to the right middle lane, and in the process, police said, it hit a 2018 Peterbilt truck.

The collision caused the Humvee to go off the road and flip into the nearby tree line, according to police.

Police respond to Army Humvee crash scene

An Army Humvee carrying three military members flipped into a tree on I-75 in West Chester, Ohio on April 10, 2024, after colliding with two tractor trailers. (Credit: WKRC)

The person who was ejected from the vehicle was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and police said the person is expected to be okay.

West Chester, Ohio Army Humvee crash

An Army Humvee carrying three military members flipped into a tree on I-75 in West Chester, Ohio on April 10, 2024, after colliding with two tractor trailers. (Credit: WKRC)

As for the other two passengers, they were transported to a nearby hospital and are also expected to be okay, police told the station.

West Chester, Ohio Army Humvee crash scene

An Army Humvee carrying three military members flipped into a tree on I-75 in West Chester, Ohio on April 10, 2024, after colliding with two tractor trailers. (Credit: WKRC)

Police added that the drivers of the trucks involved in the crash were not injured.

All lanes of the interstate were shut down as a result of the crash, though by noon, at least two of the lanes were reopened.

