IMMIGRATION
Published

Migrant caravan of more than 1,000 crosses illegally into El Paso, Texas, video shows

Border Patrol in El Paso sector has encountered 2,397 migrants in a 24-hour period, sources say

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman , Bill Melugin | Fox News
A huge migrant caravan of more 1,000 people crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas on Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Fox News' Bill Melugin.

Fox News has obtained footage showing the moment a migrant caravan with more than 1,000 people crossed over the U.S.-Mexico border into El Paso, Texas.

The video, taken Sunday night, comes as U.S. Customs and Border Protection sources said Monday that its El Paso sector has seen 2,397 migrant encounters in the last 24 hours alone.

The city of El Paso has a dashboard that reports Border Patrol in that sector currently has around 5,100 migrants in custody.

"Customs and Border Protection’s El Paso Sector on the Texas border with Mexico has seen an increase in encounters," CBP said in a statement to Fox News on Monday afternoon. "In order to process individuals as safely and expeditiously as possible, Border Patrol agents from Big Bend and CBP Officers from El Paso Field Office are assisting with processing."

Video shows a migrant caravan containing more than 1,000 people crossed over the U.S.-Mexico border into El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Officials have started mass releases of several hundred migrants to El Paso city streets.

Prior to these border crossings, Mexican police escorted nearly 20 buses full of migrants into the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez, which is located across from El Paso. The police released the migrants to various non-governmental organizations.

The migrants then walked from the non-governmental organizations and crossed illegally into El Paso.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection sources said Monday that its El Paso sector has seen 2,397 migrant encounters in the last 24 hours.

Video recorded by a passenger inside one of the migrant buses shows their Mexican police escort.  

The scene in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 11.

A photograph also displays part of the massive group of migrants walking to the border after they were dropped off at non-governmental organizations in Ciudad Juarez.

Fox News’ Landon Mion contributed to this report. 

