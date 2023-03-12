Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Migrant boats crash off San Diego, California, coast; 8 confirmed drownings so far: police

Boats of migrants crash off San Diego's Black's Beach

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
The San Diego Police Department told Fox News Digital that eight people are confirmed dead so far after two boats carrying a "group of immigrants" crashed off Black's Beach. 

The police spokesman said San Diego Lifeguards is handling the incident as rescue and recovery efforts continue. 

A tweet from a KNSD reporter, initially listing the death toll at 6, says Coast Guard, the San Diego Fire Department, and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol also responded. 

This file image shows Blacks Beach in San Diego, California. Police confirm two boats carrying migrants crashed off the coast overnight. 

This file image shows Blacks Beach in San Diego, California. Police confirm two boats carrying migrants crashed off the coast overnight.  (Sam Hodgson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

