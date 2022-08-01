Expand / Collapse search
Published

Midwest thunderstorms bringing risks of flash flooding, hail, wind damage

Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky among states to be impacted with possible flash flooding

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
At least 26 people killed in Kentucky following devastating flooding Video

At least 26 people killed in Kentucky following devastating flooding

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and American Red Cross spokesperson Jay Bonafede provide updates on the disastrous floods and relief efforts underway. Fox News Correspondent Nicole Valdes also reports the latest from Hindman, Kentucky.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday across the Midwest.   

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all a risk as well as heavy rain which could cause flash flooding.  

The states affected include Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky where we have had historic rain over the last few days. 

The threat of severe storms for Monday, August 1.

The threat of severe storms for Monday, August 1. (Fox News)

Heavy rain and flooding also will be an issue for sections of the Great Basin and the Southwest.  

Areas of the eastern U.S. that face a flash flooding risk this week.

Areas of the eastern U.S. that face a flash flooding risk this week. (Fox News)

Excessive heat continues this week for the Northwest.   

Forecast high temperatures for Monday, August 1.

Forecast high temperatures for Monday, August 1. (Fox News)

Fire danger also will be enhanced over the Northern and Central Plains. 

