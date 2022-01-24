Midwest storm bringing snow, cold air, while Florida faces freeze advisories

A quick moving storm tracking across the Plains, Upper Midwest and crossing over the Great Lakes will bring some snow and reinforcing cold air.

Windchill alerts are once again warning residents it’s dangerous to be outside for an extended length of time.

The arctic air mass that has spread as far south as Florida has prompted freeze advisories for much of the sunshine state.

The Gulf Coast states are in for a wet week as an area of low-pressure spreads from Texas to Florida through Wednesday.