Midwest storm bringing snow, cold air, while Florida faces freeze advisories

Gulf Coast states are in for a wet week

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for January 24

National weather forecast for January 24

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

A quick moving storm tracking across the Plains, Upper Midwest and crossing over the Great Lakes will bring some snow and reinforcing cold air. 

Expected snowfall totals through Monday.

Expected snowfall totals through Monday.

Windchill alerts are once again warning residents it’s dangerous to be outside for an extended length of time. 

The arctic air mass that has spread as far south as Florida has prompted freeze advisories for much of the sunshine state. 

The national forecast for Monday, Jan. 24.

The national forecast for Monday, Jan. 24.

The Gulf Coast states are in for a wet week as an area of low-pressure spreads from Texas to Florida through Wednesday. 

