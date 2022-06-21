Expand / Collapse search
Midwest, Plains and Southeast will feel summer heat

The Southwest's monsoon season is beginning

The first official day of summer has arrived, and for many cities, it has felt like it for weeks.  

Tuesday marks another day of dangerous heat and humidity for the Plains and Midwest, spreading into the Southeast.  

Record-high temperatures in the Midwest on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Record-high temperatures in the Midwest on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Credit: Fox News)

Many record-high temperatures will be broken on Tuesday and Wednesday.  

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible over the Midwest and the interior Northeast, down into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday.  

Storms firing across the country

Storms firing across the country (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain could cause flash flooding in isolated areas.

Rain forecast across the Southwest U.S.

Rain forecast across the Southwest U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

As the monsoon season begins in the Southwest, wet weather is forecast, but too much of a good thing will also bring the risk of flooding. 

