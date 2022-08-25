Michigan's lottery numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 24
Michigan's lottery numbers for Lucky For Life, Fantasy 5, and more
These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47: 24-30-33-37-40-47
Estimated jackpot: $3,400,000
Fantasy 5 Double Play: 13-20-30-32-38
Lotto Double Play: 10-14-16-31-32-38
Lucky For Life: 23-26-30-38-40, Lucky Ball: 12
Poker Lotto: KH-9C-4D-10H-3S
Midday Daily 3: 6-2-1
Midday Daily 4: 8-2-4-3
Daily 3: 9-9-3
Daily 4: 4-3-1-2
Fantasy 5: 18-19-23-26-31
Estimated jackpot: $217,000
Keno: 03-05-06-13-18-20-21-22-30-32-36-38-39-42-50-54-60-63-65-69-77-79
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: $135,000,000
Powerball: 06-24-35-37-44, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
Estimated jackpot: $115,000,000