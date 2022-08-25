Expand / Collapse search
Michigan's lottery numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 24

Michigan's lottery numbers for Lucky For Life, Fantasy 5, and more

Associated Press
These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47: 24-30-33-37-40-47

Estimated jackpot: $3,400,000

Fantasy 5 Double Play: 13-20-30-32-38

Lotto Double Play: 10-14-16-31-32-38

Lucky For Life: 23-26-30-38-40, Lucky Ball: 12

Poker Lotto: KH-9C-4D-10H-3S

Midday Daily 3: 6-2-1

The Powerball estimated Jackpot is $115,000,000.

Midday Daily 4: 8-2-4-3

Daily 3: 9-9-3

Daily 4: 4-3-1-2

Fantasy 5: 18-19-23-26-31

Estimated jackpot: $217,000

Keno: 03-05-06-13-18-20-21-22-30-32-36-38-39-42-50-54-60-63-65-69-77-79

Mega Millions estimated jackpot: $135,000,000

Powerball: 06-24-35-37-44, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4

Estimated jackpot: $115,000,000