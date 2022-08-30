Michigan's lottery numbers for Monday, Aug. 29
Michigan's lottery numbers for Poker Lotto, Fantasy 5, and more
These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Fantasy 5 Double Play: 07-11-13-14-33
Lucky For Life: 02-06-24-32-39, Lucky Ball: 11
Poker Lotto: AC-2H-3H-8H-9H
WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS
Midday Daily 3: 3-0-4
Midday Daily 4: 8-1-7-4
Daily 3: 2-7-4
MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT WINNER CAN CHOOSE TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS
Daily 4: 9-3-0-6
Fantasy 5: 02-08-21-27-33
Estimated jackpot: $139,000
Keno: 06-09-10-13-21-26-34-40-41-42-43-44-46-47-48-50-52-53-54-62-65-69
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: $153,000,000
MEGA MILLIONS LOTTERY DRAWING: WINNERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS IN THESE STATES
Powerball: 13-36-43-61-69, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $134,000,000