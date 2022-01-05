Michigan wrong-way driver who killed mom of 4 was being investigated for seeking minors for sex

A wrong-way driver in Michigan who died Monday in a crash that also killed a mother of four and critically injured her son had a suspended license and was being investigated for seeking sex from minors online, according to a local report.

The fatal high-speed crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on I-94 in St. Clair County when the 25-year-old man’s Chevrolet Cruz collided head-on with the GMC Yukon driven by 33-year-old Teah Owens, FOX2 Detroit reported.

ARIZONA MAN REAR-ENDS GIRLFRIEND DURING CHASE, DIES IN WRONG-WAY CRASH: POLICE

Both the 25-year-old man, who the station is not naming, and Owens were killed. Owen’s 6-year-old son, who was in the backseat, is in critical condition after suffering broken femurs, a broken collarbone and a brain bleed, according to the station.

At the time of the crash, the male driver was under investigation for alleged sexual conversations with minors online, the station reported, citing sources.

A group called the Preditorial Investigation Unit, described as a vigilante group that exposes child sex predators, reportedly confronted him two days earlier after the group posed as a 13-year-old girl in an online chat. The report said the group had given evidence to Allen Park police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The male driver was also driving on a suspended license at the time of the crash after being charged with reckless driving in a previous incident, the station reported. He was arrested again last month for driving with a suspended license.

The Michigan State Police is continuing to investigate the crash.