Michigan woman allegedly caught stealing from Walmart during 'shop with a cop' event

A Michigan woman was arrested at a Walmart store over the weekend after she was allegedly caught shoplifting during a "shop with a cop" event with over 70 police officers present.

Law enforcement officers were at the store in Genoa Township on Saturday when a clerk notified police that a woman had packed a cart with about $730 goods and ran through the self-checkout, Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez told FOX2 Detroit.

"I do have to say it surprised me because when I'm driving a patrol car, people slow down," Gonazlez said. "When you see 75 cops in the store, I mean, I don't know if maybe they thought we were too busy."

Gonzalez said police officers at the event partner with children whose families may not be able to afford much during the holiday season.

MORE VENEZUELAN MIGRANTS RESIDING IN CHICAGO CAUGHT STEALING FROM SUBURBAN MACY'S STORE, AUTHORITIES SAY

"We bring children that might otherwise not have a good Christmas get to come to the store," the lieutenant said. "They get $100, sometimes a $150 gift card to go and shop for themselves with your family."

As officers and children were shopping, the 62-year-old woman walked out of the store with a variety of items, including groceries and clothes, without paying, according to police.

DELIVERY DRIVERS FACE HOLIDAY VIOLENCE AS CARJACKERS, ROBBERS DISRUPT PACKAGE RUSH

A trooper followed the woman to the parking lot and spotted her loading the stolen goods in her car, which was parked next to a police cruiser, the report said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said the woman was arrested and taken to the Livingston County Jail. She bonded out but will be charged with retail fraud. The woman’s identity was not immediately released.