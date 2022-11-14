Michigan truck hauling 80,000 pounds of corn hits SUV, kills driver, police say

One person died in Michigan after they were struck by a semi-truck hauling 80,000 pounds of corn Friday that spilled onto the street.

The truck was driving in Courtland Township on 14 Mile Road when the truck driver tried to pass a vehicle turning on the shoulder, the Michigan State Police said.

The truck wound up sideswiping the vehicle and lost control. It then struck an SUV in the eastbound lanes head-on, the news outlet said. A 53-year-old woman driving the SUV was killed.

Her passenger was taken to a hospital. Their condition was unknown.