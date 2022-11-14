Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Michigan truck hauling 80,000 pounds of corn hits SUV, kills driver, police say

The truck driver lost control and hit an SUV before striking an SUV, killing the driver, police said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One person died in Michigan after they were struck by a semi-truck hauling 80,000 pounds of corn Friday that spilled onto the street. 

The truck was driving in Courtland Township on 14 Mile Road when the truck driver tried to pass a vehicle turning on the shoulder, the Michigan State Police said. 

MICHIGAN OFFICIALS SAY EVERYONE WAS ABLE TO VOTE IN DETROIT AFTER ‘HARMLESS DATA ERROR’

A truck hauling 80,000 pounds of corn struck and killed the driver of an SUV and resulted in corn being spilled onto the road last week. 

A truck hauling 80,000 pounds of corn struck and killed the driver of an SUV and resulted in corn being spilled onto the road last week.  (Michigan State Police)

The truck wound up sideswiping the vehicle and lost control. It then struck an SUV in the eastbound lanes head-on, the news outlet said. A 53-year-old woman driving the SUV was killed. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her passenger was taken to a hospital. Their condition was unknown. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.