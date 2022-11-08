Michigan officials say everyone was able to vote in Detroit after 'harmless data error'

Officials in Michigan said that everyone in Detroit was able to vote following an issue with electronic poll books that are used to check voters in and see if they already cast an absentee ballot.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson denied a claim by former President Trump that absentee voters had been turned away in Detroit.

Trump wrote that the "Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD. People are showing up to Vote only to be told, ‘sorry, you have already voted.’ This is happening in large numbers, elsewhere as well. Protest, Protest, Protest!"

"This isn’t true," Benson said of Trump’s Truth Social post. "Please don’t spread lies to foment or encourage political violence in our state. Or anywhere. Thanks."

Trump-backed Kristina Karamo, who is running for secretary of state in Michigan, also claimed "FRAUD" in Detroit, tweeting, "Voters show up -- only to be told they already voted absentee. It’s already happening. This is a CRIME, not an oversight."

Some of the e-poll books incorrectly said that voters had already voted. "When this occurred, voters were correctly checked in on a paper backup list and issued ballots that were cast by the voters. These ballots will be counted," the Michigan Department of State said, adding the data error was "quickly address[ed]" and "ensured that all voters were able to vote."

The statement added that procedures are in place to make sure no one votes twice.

The City of Detroit Department of Elections called it a "harmless data error."

"People try to make into a big conspiracy thing, but it’s not," she said. "It’s just a computer glitch that caused the e-polling books to not work properly."

Arizona also faced voting glitches on Tuesday.