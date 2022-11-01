Michigan teen arrested after dead body found in truck following traffic crash

A Michigan teenager was found with a dead body in a pickup truck he was driving following a fender bender, authorities said.

Authorities said Stephen Freeman, 19, fled after a minor crash in Roseville, 18 miles north of Detroit, last week, Fox Detroit reported. When officers checked the truck, they found the body of 62-year-old Gabrielle Seitz in the bed.

Seitz had a shoelace around her neck and there were signs of strangulation, authorities said.

MICHIGAN GOV. WHITMER KIDNAPPING PLOT: 3 MEN CONVICTED OF SUPPORT FOR TERRORIST ACT

Freeman is currently charged with concealing the death of an individual and receiving and concealing stolen property.

On Tuesday, he appeared in court where he was granted a $75,000 cash bond. Prosecutors asked for a $250,000 bond, the news outlet reported.

The judge said bond could not be set based on information related to the shoelace because Freeman hasn't been charged with murder.

"Because the investigation is ongoing we are limited on what can be said at this time. However, when we have additional information from the investigation we will be updating everyone," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.

The cause of death for Seitz has yet to be determined.