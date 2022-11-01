Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Michigan teen arrested after dead body found in truck following traffic crash

The body of Gabrielle Seitz, 62, was found in the bed of a pickup truck after the driver allegedly fled the scene

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Michigan teenager was found with a dead body in a pickup truck he was driving following a fender bender, authorities said. 

Authorities said Stephen Freeman, 19, fled after a minor crash in Roseville, 18 miles north of Detroit, last week, Fox Detroit reported. When officers checked the truck, they found the body of 62-year-old Gabrielle Seitz in the bed.

Seitz had a shoelace around her neck and there were signs of strangulation, authorities said.

MICHIGAN GOV. WHITMER KIDNAPPING PLOT: 3 MEN CONVICTED OF SUPPORT FOR TERRORIST ACT 

  • Michigan teen charged after dead body found
    Image 1 of 2

    Stephen Freeman, 19, allegedly fled the scene of a vehicle crash before responding officers found a dead body in the bed of a pickup truck he was allegedly driving. (WJBK)

  • Dead Michigan woman found in truck
    Image 2 of 2

    An image of a suspect who fled after getting into a traffic crash with a pickup truck with a dead body in the bed, authorities said. (WJBK)

Freeman is currently charged with concealing the death of an individual and receiving and concealing stolen property. 

On Tuesday, he appeared in court where he was granted a $75,000 cash bond. Prosecutors asked for a $250,000 bond, the news outlet reported. 

The judge said bond could not be set based on information related to the shoelace because Freeman hasn't been charged with murder. 

"Because the investigation is ongoing we are limited on what can be said at this time. However, when we have additional information from the investigation we will be updating everyone," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.

The body of Gabrielle Seitz, 62, was found in the bed of a pickup truck after a teen driver fled the scene, authorities said.

The body of Gabrielle Seitz, 62, was found in the bed of a pickup truck after a teen driver fled the scene, authorities said. (WJBK)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The cause of death for Seitz has yet to be determined. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.