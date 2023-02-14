Michigan State shooting: 3 dead, 5 injured, suspect dead
A shooting on Michigan State University's campus in East Lansing Monday night has left three dead. Five who were wounded in the attack are in critical condition Tuesday.
incoming update…
Campus police are expected to provide an update at 8 a.m. ET on the mass shooting at Michigan State University.
Michigan State University students are describing the tense scenes on campus Monday night as the mass shooting unfolded, with one saying he encountered a woman with “a ton of blood on her.”
Ryan Kunkel, 22, was attending a class in the Engineering Building when he became aware of the shooting from a university email. Kunkel and about 13 other students turned off the lights and acted like there “was a shooter right outside the door,” he said.
“Nothing came out of anyone’s mouth” for over four hours, he told The Associated Press.
“I wasn’t ready to accept that this is really going on next door,” Kunkel said. “This is supposed to be a place where I’m coming, learning and bettering myself. And instead, students are getting hurt.”
Campus police say two people were killed at Berkey Hall and another was killed at the MSU Union, while five people were in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital. The shooter eventually killed himself, police announced early Tuesday.
Ted Zimbo said he was walking to his residence hall when he encountered a woman with a “ton of blood on her.”
“She told me, ‘Someone came in our classroom and started shooting,’” Zimbo told the AP. “Her hands were completely covered in blood. It was on her pants and her shoes. She said, ‘It’s my friend’s blood.’”
Zimbo said the woman left to find a friend’s car while he returned to his SUV and threw a blanket over himself to hide for three hours.
Aedan Kelley, a junior who lives a half-mile east of campus, said he locked his doors and covered his windows “just in case.” Sirens were constant, and a helicopter hovered overhead.
“It’s all very frightening,” Kelley said. “And then I have all these people texting me wondering if I’m OK, which is overwhelming.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The five wounded victims in the shooting on Michigan State University's campus Monday night remain at Sparrow Hospital in critical condition, according to an announcement by Michigan State University Police and Public Safety early Tuesday morning.
The shooting inside an academic hall on university grounds also left three people dead.
The gunman, identified by investigators as a 43-year-old Black male, is not affiliated with the university. He later was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound off the university's campus, according to police.
"This truly has been a nightmare that we are living tonight, but we have remained laser-focused on the safety of our campus, our students, and our surrounding community," Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said.
The gunfire began around 8:18 p.m., inside Berkey Hall on the northern boundary of campus, prompting the school to send out a shelter-in-place order at 8:31 p.m.
After shots were fired inside Berkey Hall, the suspect walked to the MSU Union and opened fire, police said.
The University has canceled classes for today and tomorrow and are asking students to stay off campus Tuesday.
Hundreds of officers from the FBI, ATF, Michigan State Police and other law enforcement agencies assisted local officials in securing the campus.
Live Coverage begins here