Michigan school board president removed from position after allegedly assaulting treasurer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The president of a Michigan school board has been ousted from her position after allegedly assaulting the treasurer of the board during a meeting.

Former President of the Flint Board of Education, Danielle Green, allegedly assaulted the board's Treasurer, Laura MacIntyre, during a Wednesday afternoon finance meeting, according to a statement posted on the school board's website.

The school board held an emergency meeting on Wednesday evening, where a resolution removing Green from her position was passed unanimously.

The board can't remove Green from the school board, but will be removed if she's convicted of a felony, said the board's attorney, Charis Lee, according to Mlive.

FLORIDA DRIVER PLOWS THROUGH PRESCHOOL PLAYGROUND, KILLING 4-YEAR-OLD GIRL, INJURING CHILD, TROOPERS SAY

MacIntyre said during the meeting that she filed a police report after the incident, stating that it was an assault.

"Let me reiterate, there was no fight, there was no argument, this escalated out of nothing, and very quickly," MacIntyre said. "It was an attack, it was an assault, and I did file a police report."

MacIntyre said during the meeting that Green "grabbed my throat" and slammed her head on the table.

TEXAS SCHOOL BOARD REINSTATES SCANDAL-RIDDEN SUPERINTENDENT

"I was attacked, out of nowhere, for no reason, and there is one person fighting, one person who did the violence, not the board. It wasn't the board, it was one individual and that one individual grabbed my throat, slammed my head down on the table, punched me repeatedly in the head and the only one who was pointing a finger was that person, was Danielle Green," MacIntyre said.

Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones said that Green and MacIntyre were having a disagreement on building new schools and their conversation became heated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lee said police were called following the alleged assault, but Green was not arrested at the scene, according to Mlive, which notes the incident is under investigation.

David Leyton, prosecutor for Genesee County in Michigan, told Fox News Digital that his office has not received a warrant request or investigative reports.

Fox News Digital reached out to Green and MacIntyre.