Michigan police officer assaulted, investigation underway

Assault happened in area of 8th Street and West Delano Avenue Saturday night

Pilar Arias
An investigation is underway after a Muskegon Heights, Michigan police officer was assaulted. 

The suspect has not been identified at this time.  The assault happened in the area of 8th Street and West Delano Avenue in Muskegon Heights Saturday night, according to FOX 17.

A tow truck loaded up a pick-up truck and took it away from the scene around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Michigan State Police took to Twitter to say they are assisting Muskegon Heights police but updated Sunday morning that any additional information would come from the Muskegon Heights Police Department.

It is not yet known what lead up to the assault, or what injuries, if any, the officer suffered. 

There have been far more than double the number of ambush-style attacks on law enforcement so far this year compared to the same time in 2020, national police union records show. 

Fox News reached out to police for additional information. 

This is a developing story, please check for updates. 

