Michigan manhunt underway for school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley's parents after charges announced

Michigan authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for the parents of Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley.

A statewide "Be on the Lookout" (BOLO) alert was issued for James and Jennifer Crumbley Friday, two police departments first confirmed to FOX 2 Detroit.

After the Oakland County Sheriff's Office was notified by prosecutor Karen McDonald that she was going to issue charges against the parents on Friday, deputies moved "to arrest the parents," but their attorney told authorities that they "are now unresponsive," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told Fox News' "The Story" on Friday.

The BOLO alert was issued shortly after 1 p.m. CT, according to Rudy Harper, second deputy chief of media relations for the Detroit Police Department.

Customs and Border Patrol on Friday told Fox News that the agency "is aware of the current situation regarding the parents of Ethan Crumbley."

"We are in communication with our federal, state, and local partners, and defer any further questions back to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department," CPB said.

On Thursday, an attorney for the Crumbleys told authorities that "they were going to turn themselves in."

"The attorney said she would make that happen this morning," Bouchard said.

The sheriff's office said the couple is driving a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV with the Michigan Plate DQG 5203 and is asking the public to call 9-1-1 if they see the vehicle.

The two parents are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter after their 15-year-old son was accused of killing four students after opening fire inside Oakland High School earlier this week., according to Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald.

"Our detectives and fugitive apprehension team and the U.S. Marshal Service and the FBI — all of us are in concert looking for them," Bouchard said. "I’m confident we’ll find these two."

He added that the turn of event has not "played out" the way officers "would have liked it to."

"We would have liked to have been given a bit of advance notice that a warrant was coming and had set up on them or done something electronically," he said. "It is what it is, and we’re going to find them."

Ethan Crumbley, allegedly fired at least 30 rounds in the hallways of Oxford High School on Tuesday, killing four classmates and injuring seven others.

McDonald said the weapon recovered following the shooting – a 9mm Sig Sauer pistol -- was purchased by James Crumbley in the presence of his son at a local firearms store on Black Friday, per an employee that worked there.

