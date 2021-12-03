Michigan school shooting: Ethan Crumbley’s parents facing involuntary manslaughter charges

The parents of the teen suspect accused of killing four students after opening fire inside a Michigan high school earlier this week are now facing charges, prosecutors announced Friday.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Their son, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, allegedly fired at least 30 rounds in the hallways of Oxford High School on Tuesday, killing four classmates and injuring seven others, including a teacher.

Police say James Crumbley purchased the 9mm Sig Sauer pistol that was used in the attack just four days before the shooting, on Black Friday.

SUPERINTENDENT SAYS ETHAN CRUMBLEY CALLED TO OFFICE BUT ‘NO DISCIPLINE WAS WARRANTED’

"The parents were the only individuals in the position to know the access to weapons," Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Thursday. The gun "seems to have been just freely available to that individual."

"All I can say at this point is those actions on mom and dad’s behalf go far beyond negligence," McDonald also told WJR-AM. "We obviously are prosecuting the shooter to the fullest extent. ... There are other individuals who should be held accountable."

Meanwhile, Ethan Crumbley is facing one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The teen recorded videos the night before the shooting in which he "talked about shooting and killing students the next day at Oxford High School," Oakland County Sheriff's Office Lt. Tim Willis said Wednesday.

The sophomore's behavior was concerning enough that school officials called Crumbley's parents to the school for a meeting on Tuesday just a few hours before the shooting, but Superintendent of Oxford Community Schools Tim Throne said that discipline wasn't warranted.

Crumbley met with school officials on Monday as well due to behavioral issues in the classroom, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Crumbley still had 18 live rounds when police apprehended him in the hallway just five minutes after the first 911 call, Bouchard added.

The four students who died in the shooting are 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 15-year-old Justin Shilling.

At least three of the injured victims have been released from the hospital, including the 47-year-old teacher who was shot in the shoulder.

Fox News’ Paul Best and the Associated Press contributed to this report.