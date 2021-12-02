Michigan school shooting: Superintendent says suspect was called to office but 'no discipline was warranted'

Superintendent of Oxford Community Schools Tim Throne described Oxford High School as a "war zone" Thursday, two days after 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley allegedly fired at least 30 rounds in the hallways, killing four classmates and injuring seven others, including a teacher.

Crumbley, who is facing terrorism, murder and other charges, recorded videos the night before the shooting in which he "talked about shooting and killing students the next day at Oxford High School," Oakland County Sheriff's Office Lt. Tim Willis said Wednesday.

The sophomore's behavior was concerning enough that school officials called Crumbley's parents to the school for a meeting on Tuesday just a few hours before the shooting, but Throne said that discipline wasn't warranted.

"There’s been a lot of talk about the student that was apprehended, that he was called up into the office and all that kind of stuff. No discipline was warranted. There are no discipline records at the high school," Throne said in a video message.

"Yes, this student did have contact with our front office, and yes, his parents were on campus Nov. 30. Again, I will take any and all questions at a later time, but that’s not now. This is as much information as we can give you today."

Crumbley met with school officials on Monday as well due to behavioral issues in the classroom, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

"We're also hearing that there were rumors that someone had said something or knew something. None of that came to us until today," Bouchard said on Tuesday. "So if there is information, that is the kind of thing we need to know and get looped into."

The 15-year-old's father bought the 9mm Sig Sauer that was used in the attack on Black Friday, just four days before the shooting, according to police.

Mark Keast, an assistant prosecuting attorney in Oakland County, said that Crumbley "methodically and deliberately walked down a hallway, aimed the firearm at students and fired it."

Crumbley still had 18 live rounds when police apprehended him in the hallway just five minutes after the first 911 call, Bouchard said.

Throne said it would be weeks before the building is back in order and students and staff can return to Oxford High School.

"I could not be more proud of our staff, teachers, our administration. We had administrators performing CPR. Our students did exactly as they were trained," Throne said.

"Because they carried out their game plan so well, this high school is a wreck right now. Maybe the best way to describe it is it's like a war zone."

The superintendent said he is meeting with groups of parents — starting tonight — to address their concerns. Throne also said that he is in contact with the sheriff's department about releasing some video of the incident.

A spokesperson for Oxford Community Schools said Thursday that school officials "have been advised not to speak with media amidst the ongoing police investigation."

The four students who died in the shooting are 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 15-year-old Justin Shilling.

At least three of the injured victims have been released from the hospital, including the 47-year-old teacher who was shot in the shoulder.

