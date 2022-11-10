Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Michigan man sentenced to 6 years for placing bombs outside of phone stores, was upset with 'immoral content'

MI man's attorney claimed the man didn't understand why he made the threats when he knew he couldn't stop pornography

Associated Press
A northern Michigan man who said he placed pipe bombs outside phone stores because he was upset with "immoral content" on phones and TV was sentenced Wednesday to more than six years in prison.

John D. Allen's crimes of "extortion and attempted destruction of cellphone stores were incredibly dangerous," Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Michael Buckley said in a court filing.

Allen, 76, was accused of placing explosives and threatening notes outside phone stores in Sault Ste. Marie and Cheboygan. "HJ" and "Handcuff Johnny" were written on the boxes, apparently references to Allen. No one was hurt.

Allen, who lives in Whittemore, pleaded guilty to extortion and attempted destruction of a building.

A Michigan man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison because he placed bombs and threatening notes outside of phone stores. The man was upset with "immoral content" on phones and television.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington in Bay City sentenced him to 6 1/4 years in prison.

"He acted alone and does not understand why he made those threats and demands when he knew he couldn’t actually stop pornography," defense attorney Stevens Jacobs said in a court filing.

Allen will get credit for more than a year already spent in custody.