Michigan man accused of stabbing company boss in possible ‘copycat’ crime after UnitedHealthcare CEO murder

A Michigan man allegedly stabbed the president of the company he worked for in the middle of a meeting in a possible "copycat" attack that mirrors the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Erik Denslow, who heads the Anderson Express Inc. manufacturing company in Muskegon, was stabbed during a staff meeting Tuesday, the Fruitport Township Police Department said in a statement.

"We haven’t ruled out a copycat motive in regards to this," police Deputy Chief Greg Poulson told News 8 on Wednesday. "I think that comes to everyone’s mind in this time."

Denslow underwent surgery and remains in serious but stable condition, police said.

The suspect, identified as Nathan Mahoney, 32, was at the staff meeting around 9:20 a.m. when he got up and left. He returned 10 minutes later, walked up to Denslow and allegedly stabbed him in his side, the news outlet reported.

Mahoney fled in his vehicle but was stopped by police and arrested 15 minutes later, police said. He had only worked for the company a few weeks.

Fellow employees described the suspect as having a quiet demeanor. Investigators have not determined a motive for the attack. However, they were not ruling out a possible copycat attack.

"We’re going through all his social accounts, all his electronic media and trying to determine a motive for this act," Poulson said.

Denslow joined the company in January 2022 as vice president and general manager, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was promoted to president within a year.

Anderson Express works with the automotive and defense sectors. Fox News Digital has reached out to the company. In a statement to Fox 17, the company said it was still in "shock" over the incident.



"Our first thought is with our president, who has a good prognosis for a full and speedy recovery," the statement said. "We are also focused on supporting our employees as they process this senseless assault.

Manhoney was charged with assault with intent to murder and fleeing. He is being held in the Muskegon County Jail on $501,000 bond.

The incident had similarities to the Dec. 4 killing of Thompson, who was shot and killed in New York City. The suspected gunman, Luigi Mangione, was extradited from Pennsylvania to New York Thursday.