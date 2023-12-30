Expand / Collapse search
Michigan house destroyed in fatal Whitmore Lake explosion, authorities investigating

An ambulance spokesperson said 4 people were found dead

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Michigan police investigate fatal house explosion in Whitmore Lake Video

Michigan police investigate fatal house explosion in Whitmore Lake

A house in Whitmore Lake, Michigan, exploded Saturday, prompting Northfield Township Police Department to investigate. (Source: FOX 2 Detroit)

Michigan authorities are investigating a fatal house explosion that happened in Whitmore Lake on Saturday.

FOX 2 Detroit reported that the explosion took place on Winters Lane. Police have not released the number of fatalities, but Huron Valley Ambulance spokesperson Marc Breckenridge told MLive Media Group that four people were found dead.

Two others were seriously injured and taken to a hospital in critical condition, the official said.

"(Firefighters) are being very meticulous about making sure there are no additional people to rescue inside the residence," Breckenridge explained.

Aerials of Whitmore Lake explosion site

Firefighters were seen sorting through debris which was strewn across the property. (FOX 2 Detroit)

Authorities have not disclosed the identities of the victims or how the explosion occurred, which is actively under investigation.

Aerial footage showed multiple fire trucks and emergency vehicles on the scene. Firefighters were seen sorting through debris which was strewn across the property.

Authorities at scene of Whitmore Lake explosion

Authorities have not disclosed the identities of the victims or how the explosion occurred, which is actively under investigation. (FOX 2 Detroit)

The exposed basement of the destroyed house was visible, along with wrecked vehicles.

Fox News Digital reached out to Northfield Township Police Department for more information, but has not heard back.

Exposed basement at scene of house explosion

The exposed basement of the destroyed house was visible on aerial footage. (FOX 2 Detroit)

This story is developing, check back for updates.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.