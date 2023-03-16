Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Michigan boater who disappeared after vessel capsized found dead

Michigan police said Nathan Robbins' clothing became entangled with the boat and it capsized while he tried to set himself free

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The body of a Michigan boater who went missing after his vessel capsized after more than a month of searching was found this week, authorities said. 

Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel confirmed the body of Nathan Robbins, 26, was found Wednesday south of where the boat flipped by the Gratiot Road Bridge in Saginaw Township. 

Nathan Robbins, 26, was found dead Wednesday more than a month after his boat capsized Iona Michigan river.

Nathan Robbins, 26, was found dead Wednesday more than a month after his boat capsized Iona Michigan river. (GoFundMe)

Robbins and another boater had gotten out of the boat after it experienced engine problems and began taking on water during a Feb. 12 outing. The pair was traveling to Coty's Landing, a bar along the Tittabawassee River, when the motor began malfunctioning, MLive.com reported. 

Bystanders told The Saginaw News the two were traveling to meet their girlfriends at the bar.

Authorities said Robbins' clothing became tangled in the motor. 

When the boat stalled, Robbins attempted to get it running again. As he worked to restart the water craft, his sweater got caught in a part of the motor, causing it to capsize while trying to free himself. 

The second boater swam to shore and called for help. Over the weeks, authorities and locals searched for Robbins.

