Michigan adopts sex education standards recommending students be taught gender identity, sexual orientation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Michigan State Board of Education approved new state sex education standards, which include recommendations that students be taught about gender identity and sexual orientation.

The "Michigan Health Education Standards Guidelines" were adopted on Thursday after a 6-2 vote, despite pushback from some parents and pastors, who argue they undermine parental rights and religious liberties.

Proponents of the standards, however, contend that they are age-appropriate and will help LGBTQ+ students understand themselves.

State education officials say parents still have the option to opt their children out with no penalty. Language was also added to the new standards addressing what state law says about health and sex education, local control of schools and parent choice.

MINNESOTA LEADERSHIP FACES CALLS FROM SCHOOLS TO PROTECT GIRLS' SPORTS AS TRUMP'S TITLE IX DEADLINE LOOMS

More than 100 people spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, either in person or online. Some people waved small pride flags during public comment.

"What is the hurry? Why now? Why today? Why this? If you really want to address health and sex ed, let’s take time," Citizens for Traditional Values President Eileen McNeil said during public comment.

John Grossenbacher, a Clinton Township parent and candidate for state House, said the position of parents should be the only one that matters. He organized a petition in which 1,600 people called on the board to withdraw or reject the proposal.

Macomb County resident Sheila Cahoon said: "We need to keep the gender ideology religion at home and let the parents teach that."

Other speakers argued that it was time for the state to embrace change and welcome new sex ed standards. Many of them, including parents of transgender students, called on the board to adopt the standards, saying they offer information students may need to understand their identities.

"Young people and Generation Z and the community that you serve are calling for comprehensive and inclusive sex ed and standards," Brianna Bryant of Detroit said.

Another speaker, Stella Shananaquet, linked the issue of sex ed in schools to other culture war issues regarding LGBTQ+ students.

"Deniers lost the bathroom wars, so here we are again with it wearing a different dress," she said. "Nobody’s teaching your kids gender identity. They already know. They’re just too scared to tell you about it. The bottom line is, you don’t have to believe in it. You don’t have to accept it, but it exists."

Speakers also touched on issues such as student mental health, religious values and how LGBTQ+ topics are discussed.

The revised standards detail what students should know by the time they complete a certain grade.

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY PARTIALLY REVERSES POLICY ON CO-ED COMMUNITY BATHROOMS AFTER COMPLAINT

By the end of eighth grade, for example, students should be able to "define gender identity, gender expression, and sexual orientation, and explain that they are distinct components of every individual’s identity."

The state Department of Education emphasized that the standards are only guidelines and not mandates, adding that schools are still required to comply with all relevant state law.

"The standards provide guidance to local school districts and, as in previous versions, local control remains in place and parents retain the right to decide whether their children should participate in sex education instruction," the state Department of Education said in a news release after the vote.

"Local boards of education determine the health curriculum for their districts which may include sex education curriculum—if the district decides to offer sex ed— that has been reviewed by local sex education advisory boards that must include 50% parent representation," it added.

The state Department of Education also says the update complies with Michigan's revised civil rights law, the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, which lawmakers amended in 2023 to protect people from discrimination based on gender identity.

Last month, Republicans in the state House questioned Interim State Superintendent Sue Carnell at an Oversight Committee meeting about how many genders there are and the reasoning behind the proposal.

The committee has issued a subpoena to compel the state Department of Education to produce documents related to standards.

State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder, a Republican, asked whether the department even has authority to establish these standards.

Board member Tom McMillin, also a Republican, said there are no penalties under state law for schools that do not distribute opt-out forms. He said he is concerned the state will pass standards that go against the law, will be legally challenged and cost taxpayers money.

MICHIGAN HS REACHES STATE 'ELITE EIGHT' WITH HELP FROM TRANS ATHLETE

Board member Tiffany Tilley, a Democrat, said the standards were "long overdue for an update." This is the first update to state health education standards since 2007.

Under current state law, Michigan parents are allowed to opt their children out of sex education with no penalty. Students must take health to graduate high school but cannot be penalized for opting out of sex education.

Schools are required to provide instruction on HIV/AIDs, but have wide flexibility regarding how much they teach about sex.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If a school district offers sex education, they must have a sex education advisory board made up of community members, including students and parents.

Teachers are not allowed to talk to students about abortion as a means of family planning, and condoms cannot be distributed on campus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.