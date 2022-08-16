Miami police provide update on officer critically injured in shootout: 'Hard days ahead'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami-Dade Police say there are "hard days ahead" after an officer was critically injured in a shootout with a suspect on Monday night.

The officer, who remains unidentified, was shot following a car chase with a suspect. The suspect crashed head-on into another vehicle, whose occupants, fortunately, were not injured. The suspect then exited the vehicle and started firing at police. He was killed in the shootout, and the officer was rushed to the hospital.

"I just asked our fellow officers to stand as one, our fire department to stand as one for the officer and their family, and I ask our community to please stand as one and to pray," Miami-Dade Police Department director Alfredo Ramirez III told reporters Tuesday.

"We have hard days ahead of us," he added.

"One of our officers was shot during an altercation and was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition," the police department tweeted. "We ask for your prayers."

Several officers waited outside the hospital with their patrol cars. One of them could be seen slamming his hands onto the hood of his car in frustration, according to WSVN.

City government officials have also requested prayers for the officer and family.