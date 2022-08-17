Miami police officer dies after being shot by robbery suspect

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Miami-Dade Police Department detective who was shot in the head during a gunfight with a robbery suspect earlier this week succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez announced.

Cesar "Echy" Echaverry, 29, had been on the force for five years and served as member of the robbery intervention detail.

"Surrounded by loved ones, Echy succumbed to his injuries after a brief battle for his life," Ramirez said in a statement. "Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving and protecting our community."

The Broward County Sheriff's Office put out an alert about an armed robbery that happened just north of Miami-Dade County on Monday.

Echaverry spotted the vehicle, which was being driven by 32-year-old Jeremy Horton, and attempted to pull him over on Monday evening.

Horton crashed his vehicle and fled on foot before a shootout erupted, leaving Horton dead and Echaverry critically wounded.

"I am heartbroken to learn of Detective Cesar Echaverry’s death," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement. "He laid down his life to stop a violent criminal, and we will be forever grateful for his selfless service and sacrifice to our community."

Another suspect who police believe may have been involved in the armed robbery on Monday was shot and killed by police at a Miami Springs hotel while they served a search warrant on Tuesday, the Miami Herald reported.

The Miami Police Department is also investigating whether one of its officers complained over the radio about county police speeding by his vehicle following the shooting.

"They’re going to have another officer down if they keep going at 70 mph near my car," someone is heard saying over the radio.