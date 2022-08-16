Miami police investigating 'disturbing' officer comment caught on radio amid deadly chase for robbery suspect

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Miami-Dade Police Department identified the detective who was shot in the head during a shootout with a robbery suspect on Monday night as 29-year-old Cesar "Echy" Echaverry.

Echaverry, a five-year veteran of the force who worked on the robbery intervention detail, was still in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon.

"There's a mom and dad right now suffering," Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said at a press conference.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office put out an alert about a vehicle on Monday evening that had just been involved in an armed robbery. Echaverry located the vehicle in nearby MIami-Dade County which police say was being driven by 32-year-old Jeremy Horton, and attempted a traffic stop.

LAPD RELEASES FOOTAGE OF OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING THAT KILLED GUNMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY SHOT AT POLICE

"As they tried to pull over the vehicle… the subject resisted, rammed our police cars, and evaded. A small chase ensued in which the subject crashed into a civilian vehicle and fled on foot," Ramirez said Tuesday.

"Our officers, including Echy, as brave as they are, fled on foot after the subject so that he would not be a threat to our community."

A gunfight occurred during the foot chase and Echaverry was shot at least one time in the head. Horton, the suspect, was shot and killed.

"Detective Echaverry remains in critical condition and our top priority is to continue to support his family at this impossibly difficult time," Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava said Tuesday.

The Miami Police Department separately said that it is investigating whether one of the department's officers complained over the radio about police cruisers speeding by him following the shooting.

"They’re gonna have another officer down if they keep going at 70 mph near my car," someone is heard saying over the radio.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Miami Police Department said the officer "will be held accountable for his actions" if an investigation determines that the radio transmission is accurate.

"It is unsettling and disturbing listening to the lack of concern, compassion and empathy," the police department said.