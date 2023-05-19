Expand / Collapse search
Miami police hunt for nightclub vixen they say drugged, stole $600K jewelry from man she met at Dirty Rabbit

A woman swiped $456,000 Daytona Rainbow Rolex and $46,000 Sky-Dweller Rolex from victim's safe, police said

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
Woman allegedly drugs man she met at Miami bar and swipes $600,000 in valuables Video

Woman allegedly drugs man she met at Miami bar and swipes $600,000 in valuables

Police say this woman met the victim at The Dirty Rabbit before heading to his apartment, drugged him and raided his safe of Rolex watches and jewelry. (Credit: Miami Police Department) 

Miami police are looking for this woman who they say drugged a man in Miami, then raided his safe of expensive baubles – including a Rolex watch worth half a million.

The brunette vixen chatted up the 35-year-old victim May 8 at the trendy Wynwood neighborhood bar The Dirty Rabbit. 

They headed back to his apartment at the luxury condo tower Paramount Miami Worldcenter at about 5:30 a.m., a police report says.

"They fell asleep, and when he woke up at about 12 p.m., he noticed the safe in his bedroom was open," according to the report obtained by Fox News Digital.

Woman wearing white halter top, black miniskirt next to a picture of the entrance of the Dirty Rabbit in Miami

Police are looking for this woman who they say drugged and robbed a man she met at The Dirty Rabbit nightclub in Miami.  (Miami Police Department/Google Maps)

The woman had made off with a $456,000 Daytona Rainbow Rolex, a $46,000 Sky-Dweller Rolex, $93,000 in gold jewelry, and a $12,500 pair of Cartier sunglasses, according to the Miami Police Department.

Authorities said the man had one drink with the woman at his apartment before passing out. 

As soon as he saw that his valuables were missing, he called 911.

Surveillance stills of brunette woman in elevator wearing white halter top and a black miniskirt in Miami.

Police are seeking this woman who they say drugged a man she met at The Dirty Rabbit in Miami then raided his safe of $600,000 in jewelry. (Miami Police Department)

Surveillance footage shows the alleged thief with the victim in the condo building's elevator and later leaving alone. 

In the footage, the woman is wearing a white halter top under a jean jacket, a black miniskirt and stiletto boots.

She's holding an iPhone with a pink case. She also appears to be holding a blue solo cup as she exits the elevator, which she did not have in her hand when she entered.

Alleged thief wearing white halter top, black miniskirt next to interior shot of Dirty Rabbit.

Miami police say this woman drugged and stole $600,000 from a man she met at The Dirty Rabbit in Wynwood. A sign inside the nightclub reads "Are you dirty enough?" (Miami Police Department/Google Maps)

Police described her as in her mid-30s, over 5-foot-8 inches tall, and about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department's burglary unit at 305-603-6020. 

Tipsters who'd prefer to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471- 8477.

Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.