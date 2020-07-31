Miami-Dade mayor tells residents to prepare for Hurricane Isaias, closes coronavirus testing sites

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez told residents on Friday to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Isaias, which is said to be heading for the east coast of Florida by Saturday.

Gimenez urged locals to have a contingency plan in case the storm is more intense than expected, CBS 4 reported. He also said 20 evacuation centers will be made available if necessary, as officials continue to keep track of the hurricane's path.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty about the track and we will continue to issue updates," he said. "So to reiterate, we have 20 evacuation centers on standby. They’re not open. Should we need to open them and we will have them set up with COVID-19 safety measures. It’s really too early to tell yet, so we are closely monitoring the situation."

Miami-Dade's Will Tovar told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench: “We are trying to protect our home by putting barriers on our porch to stop water from coming in.”

People were also lined up at a nearby Walmart to stock up on supplies in anticipation of the severe weather.

“Actually I am looking for batteries and water. I realize there is a lot of uncertainty here and I am hoping the hurricane will go over us and not bump us,” Gabriela Nieves told CBS 4.

Officials said they hoped to reopen coronavirus testing sites that were closed due to the storm, by Monday.

“Now it’s a time that you should all be prepared. Even though it’s not a huge storm it can cause damage," Gimenez added. "Make sure your hurricane shutters and battery-powered radios are in good working order. Everyone should have sufficient food and water for each person in your home to last at least three days and up to a week. You can just fill up your containers with water using the tap."