Miami Beach spring break crackdown sends partiers packing to other beach towns

Florida leaders are prioritizing residents over spring breakers this year, Sunny Isles Beach Mayor Larisa Svechin says

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Sunny Isles police break up chaotic spring break scene on beach Video

Sunny Isles police break up chaotic spring break scene on beach

Florida police on Friday dispersed a "large, non-permitted spring break gathering" on Sunny Isles Beach, a vacation destination north of Miami and south of Fort Lauderdale.

The mayor of Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, which is nestled between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, says Miami Beach's recent crackdown on spring breakers may have sent some partiers north to her town.

Her comments come after the Sunny Isles Police Department said it "swiftly and efficiently" broke up a large and unpermitted beach gathering on March 21 with help from neighboring agencies.

"I can tell you that we've always been a popular place because we have such beautiful beaches. … We had that very, very large group — something that we're not used to. That was unusual," Sunny Isles Mayor Larisa Svechin told Fox News Digital. "Was that a result of the warnings from Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale? Probably. I would say yes. But once we got out there, we were able to bring everything back to order within less than two hours."

Svechin said the town's police department responded rapidly and made clear they "don't play around" and are "not going to tolerate any lawlessness."

FLORIDA SPRING BREAK CROWD KICKED OFF BEACH AMID STATE'S CRACKDOWN ON PARTIERS

Sunny Isles police disperse a large spring-break gathering on Friday

Sunny Isles Beach police dispersed a large spring-break gathering on Friday. (WSVN)

"Certainly, this wasn't about being able to enjoy the beach. Myself as a teenager enjoyed the beach very much. This is not about that," Svechin said. "This is about underage drinking and … consequently, fighting and unsafe activity that we are not going to tolerate."

Party-goers apparently spread a social media post promoting the unpermitted event, which drew a large crowd to the beach, according to local news outlet WSVN.

FLORIDA SPRING BREAK: FORT LAUDERDALE WELCOMES PARTIERS AS STATE SENDS MORE POLICE TO VACATION HOTSPOTS

Sunny Isles police disperse a large spring-break gathering on Friday

The Sunny Isles Beach crackdown comes after Miami Beach police issued a reality-TV-themed ad campaign warning spring-breakers that authorities would be on the lookout for unlawful behavior.  (WSVN)

Miami Beach police issued a reality-TV-themed ad campaign last month warning spring breakers that authorities would be on the lookout for unlawful behavior. The ad has apparently deterred spring breakers from visiting Miami and inspired alternative trips to Sunny Isles and Fort Lauderdale.

WATCH THE MIAMI BEACH AD:

Miami Beach gives rowdy partiers a 'reality check' in new ad Video

Fort Lauderdale also issued a warning to spring breakers but took a slightly different tune than Miami Beach PD, telling tourists to "know the rules" and "enjoy our city responsibly."

But Svechin said local leaders have changed their tune on spring break in recent years, prioritizing residents over visitors moreso than they did in the past.

HERE'S HOW MIAMI BEACH SUCCESSFULLY BROKE UP WITH SPRING BREAK

  • Spring breakers on the beach in bikinis in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
    Image 1 of 8

    A group of spring breakers pose for a photo on the beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

  • Spring breakers on the beach in bikinis in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
    Image 2 of 8

    Spring breakers pose for a photo on the beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Friday, March 14, 2025. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

  • A spring breaker on the beach in a bikini in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
    Image 3 of 8

    Spring breakers sit on the beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

  • Spring breakers walk along Fort Lauderdale Beach
    Image 4 of 8

    Spring breakers walk along Fort Lauderdale Beach on Saturday, March 23, 2024. The city saw an influx of college students after Miami Beach announced they were "breaking up with" spring break after last year’s season brought deadly chaos to the area. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

  • A group of spring breakers pose for a photo while enjoying Fort Lauderdale Beach
    Image 5 of 8

    A group of spring breakers pose for a photo while enjoying Fort Lauderdale Beach on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The city saw an influx of college students after Miami Beach announced they were "breaking up with" spring break after last year’s season brought deadly chaos to the area. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

  • Spring breakers enjoy the sun and sand on Fort Lauderdale Beach
    Image 6 of 8

    Spring breakers enjoy the sun and sand on Fort Lauderdale Beach on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The city saw an influx of college students after Miami Beach announced they were "breaking up with" spring break after last year’s season brought deadly chaos to the area. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

  • A spring breaker smiles along the shoreline on Fort Lauderdale Beach
    Image 7 of 8

    A spring breaker smiles along the shoreline on Fort Lauderdale Beach on Thursday, March 13, 2024. Large crowds are expected to descend on Fort Lauderdale throughout March, as Miami Beach enacts widespread restrictions cracking down on any unruly behavior. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

  • A spring breaker carries drinks on Fort Lauderdale Beach
    Image 8 of 8

    A spring breaker carries drinks on Fort Lauderdale Beach on Thursday, March 13, 2024. Large crowds are expected to descend on Fort Lauderdale throughout March, as Miami Beach enacts widespread restrictions cracking down on any unruly behavior. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

"As you establish yourself more, and you're able to have businesses and long-term residents, not so many transient residents as we used to, you start to have certain values of the city," the mayor said.

POLICE IN FORT LAUDERDALE REPORT SURGE OF SPRING BREAKERS AMID MIAMI BEACH CRACKDOWN

Beachgoers spend a sunny and hot day at Sunny Isles Beach as the coronavirus pandemic continues on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Florida.

Beachgoers spend a sunny and hot day at Sunny Isles Beach in Florida. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS)

She added that South Florida cities appear to have come to a kind of agreement: that visitors should "come enjoy" the area's beaches, but "behave" themselves.

"We're paying for all of this."

— Mayor Larisa Svechin

"Because our residents are the ones that are paying for the infrastructure," Svechin said. "We're paying for the police to come out and make sure everyone is safe. We're paying for the cleaning of the beaches, we're paying for the roads, we're paying for all of this."

MIAMI BEACH SPRING BREAK RESTRICTIONS PROVED TO BE ‘HUGE SUCCESS’ FOR RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES

The residents of Sunny Isles Beach and other Florida beach towns "deserve to have peace and quiet," she said, adding that residents in the area aren't made up of so many "snowbirds" as they were in years prior; there are more permanent residents than ever before after the state saw an influx of new residents during the pandemic.

Sunny Isles Beach

The mayor of Sunny Isles Beach said a Miami Beach spring-break crackdown has led some visitors to her city instead. (CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis similarly said during a press conference earlier this month that spring break in Miami saw wild crowds beginning around 2020, when people escaped to Florida during the pandemic because its businesses and public areas remained open while other states were still shut down.

"We were thankful for that. Honestly, a lot of businesses came here and never went back. People came here and never went back because they appreciated the quality of life," DeSantis said, "but it also got out of control."

The governor added that he was directing state law enforcement to provide additional personnel and assets to Miami Beach and other spring break hot spots over the coming weeks.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.