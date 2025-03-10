Florida spring break: Fort Lauderdale welcomes partiers as state sends more police to vacation hot spots

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is taking a different approach to spring break messaging than its southern neighbor, Miami Beach.

Miami Beach police launched a reality TV-themed ad campaign in mid-February encouraging spring breakers to avoid the area after police saw increased violence during spring break beginning in about 2020. Things began to turn around in 2024 as the city bolstered law enforcement and made hundreds of arrests .

The City of Fort Lauderdale launched a similar reality TV-themed ad on Feb. 26 telling spring break tourists to "know the rules" and "enjoy our city responsibly."

"Come for the fun, but remember to play by the rules. Love may be blind, but we’ll be watching," Fort Lauderdale Police Department Chief William Schultz says in the "Love is Blind"-themed video.

The two ads show the two departments’ different approaches to spring break—Miami Beach is telling spring breakers to skip the vacation destination entirely while Fort Lauderdale is encouraging them to come as long as they follow the city’s rules.

Rules include restrictions on alcohol, coolers, tents, tables, electric scooters and live or amplified music in certain areas.

The city said there will be "increased enforcement" in certain areas and during specific times of the day, as well as a beach cleanup every day at 5:30 p.m.

"Our city is known for its beautiful beaches, great weather, and exciting atmosphere, and we want everyone — residents and guests alike — to have a safe and enjoyable time," Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said in a Feb. 26 statement. "Know the Rules: To maintain a fun and respectful environment, extra restrictions are in effect until April 12."

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, meanwhile, called this year "a reality check," saying the city’s ad campaign shows "what is going to happen if you come here, and you don't play by our rules."

Miami Beach’s similar ad campaign in 2024 resulted in smaller-than-usual crowd sizes and less violence. Police Chief Wayne Jones said that arrests citywide went down 8% by March 17, 2024, compared to March 2023.

Gov. Ron Desantis noted during a Friday press conference that spring break in Miami saw wild crowds beginning around 2020, when people escaped to Florida during the coronavirus pandemic because its businesses and public areas remained open while other states were still shut down.

"We were thankful for that. Honestly, a lot of businesses came here and never went back. People came here and never went back because they appreciated the quality of life," DeSantis said, "but it also got out of control."

The governor added that he is directing state law enforcement to provide additional personnel and assets to Miami Beach and other spring break hot spots over the coming weeks.