CRIME
Miami-based 'Mardi Gras bandits' theft ring targeted New Orleans paradegoers, stole dozens of iPhones: police

Authorities believe the four suspects flew from Miami to New Orleans to pickpocket iPhones during Mardi Gras festivities

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Four suspected thieves from Miami — nicknamed "the Mardi Gras Bandits" — flew to New Orleans in an effort to pickpocket 40 iPhones and other various items from parade attendees, according to authorities.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office deputies arrested four people, including Bridgette Solorzano Rodriguee, 32; Yudi Solorzano Sanchez, 36; Jean Paul Sabogal Angorita, 26; and Rafael Adrien Souza, 24, in connection with the alleged crime.

"It is believed the subjects flew to New Orleans from Miami to attend Mardi Gras, where they devised the pick-pocket scheme," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

One victim was able to trace his stolen iPhone to an AirBnb in Tickfaw, Louisiana — a small town about an hour northwest of New Orleans.

FIVE SHOT ON MARDI GRAS PARADE ROUTE IN NEW ORLEANS; 1 DEAD, SUSPECT DETAINED

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office deputies arrested four people, including Bridgette Solorzano Rodriguee, 32; Yudi Solorzano Sanchez, 36; Jean Paul Sabogal Angorita, 26; and Rafael Adrien Souza, 24, in connection with the alleged crime.

Deputies responded to the residence and, after interviewing the suspects, obtained a search warrant and located the 40 stolen iPhones in their possession, "along with various credit and debit cards, identification cards, and other items."

LOUISIANA POLICE ARREST 19-YEAR-OLDS IN ‘TARGETED’ BATON ROUGE NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING THAT LEFT 12 WOUNDED

Authorities are asking anyone who was a victim of a pick-pocket over the weekend in the St. Charles Avenue area of New Orleans to file a report with the New Orleans Police Department.

Louisiana authorities have arrested and charged four suspects accused of pick-pocketing iPhones from Mardi Gras parade-goers.

Louisiana authorities have arrested and charged four suspects accused of pick-pocketing iPhones from Mardi Gras parade-goers.

The sheriff's office posted a list of redacted numbers to its Facebook page so that victims can come forward to collect their stolen phones.

"Those attending Mardi Gras and similar events such as fairs and festivals, are always encouraged to remain aware of their surroundings. A suggestion for preventing a pick-pocket is to always keep wallets and phones in a front pants pocket rather than a back pocket while in a large crowd," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities are encouraging Mardi Gras attendees to keep 'wallets and phones in a front pants pocket rather than a back pocket while in a large crowd.'

Authorities are encouraging Mardi Gras attendees to keep 'wallets and phones in a front pants pocket rather than a back pocket while in a large crowd.'

Authorities charges all four suspects with possession of stolen property. The suspects are being held at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.