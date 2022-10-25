Mexican national facing up to 9 years for attacking Arizona Border Patrol agent

A Mexican man is facing up to nine years in prison for attacking a U.S. Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona in January, federal authorities said Monday.

Prosecutors said 22-year-old Rey David Marquez-Jimenez pleaded guilty last week to one count of attempted murder of a federal officer.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 12 in U.S. District Court in Tucson.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE BLASTED FOR RESPONSE TO RECORD-BORDER CROSSINGS: 'LOTS OF WORDS. NO SOLUTIONS'

Under terms of the plea agreement, prosecutors said Marquez-Jimenez faces a prison sentence of 60 to 108 months followed by three years of supervised release.

Marquez-Jimenez was accused of tackling a Border Patrol agent on Jan. 26 near Hereford as the agent was attempting to handcuff another person.

Authorities said Marquez-Jimenez punched the agent several times and tried to pull the agent’s gun out of its holster.

WHITE HOUSE, TOP DEMS SILENT ON HISTORIC MIGRANT DEATHS WHILE GOP BLAMES BIDEN, VOWS ACTION AT SOUTHERN BORDER

Marquez-Jimenez reportedly tried to point the weapon at the agent, then got on top of him and tried to stab him with a knife.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said the agent gained control of the knife and Marquez-Jimenez fled on foot before being apprehended by other Border Patrol agents.