Immigration

Mexican national convicted in deadly semi-truck crash in Colorado detained by immigration authorities

Ignacio Cruz-Mendoza, 47, a Mexican national, was detained by ICE on Sunday

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
HUD Secretary Turner speaks to Fox Digital on prioritizing Americans following immigration crisis. Video

HUD Secretary Turner speaks to Fox Digital on prioritizing Americans following immigration crisis.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner spoke to Fox Digital from Philadelphia on the Trump administration efforts to end the immigration crisis.

A suspected illegal immigrant convicted in a deadly Colorado crash last year involving a semi-truck he was driving was detained on Sunday by federal immigration authorities.

Ignacio Cruz-Mendoza, 47, a Mexican national, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the lobby of the Jefferson County Detention Center shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, immediately after his release from jail, according to Denver7.

Cruz-Mendoza was the driver of a semi-truck involved in a June 2024 crash on Highway 285, which left one man dead.

FEDERAL JUDGE RULES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CANNOT IMMEDIATELY DEPORT TUFTS STUDENT

ICE police

A suspected illegal immigrant convicted in a deadly crash in Colorado last year was detained on Sunday by federal immigration authorities. (Bryan Cox/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Getty Images)

He pleaded guilty to one count of careless driving resulting in death and three counts of careless driving resulting in injury. He was sentenced to about one year in jail.

According to authorities, Cruz-Mendoza was in the U.S. illegally at the time of the crash. He also had removal orders from the country and had been sent to Mexico several times.

ICE agents

Ignacio Cruz-Mendoza, 47, a Mexican national, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Sunday. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

The agency said that since 2002, Cruz-Mendoza has been removed from the U.S. 12 times and voluntarily returned to Mexico four times.

"If we weren't here, this person would have been released back to the community of Denver," Robert Guadian of the ICE Denver Field Office told Denver7.

ICE DETAINS UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA INTERNATIONAL GRADUATE STUDENT NEAR TWIN CITIES CAMPUS

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents

Ignacio Cruz-Mendoza was the driver of a semi-truck involved in a June 2024 crash on Highway 285 in which one man was killed. (Getty Images)

After he was detained on Sunday, Cruz-Mendoza was transported to the ICE Denver Contract Detention Facility, where he will stay, pending removal from the U.S.