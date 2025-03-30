ICE detains University of Minnesota international graduate student near Twin Cities campus

An international graduate student at the University of Minnesota was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last Thursday, according to a statement from university leadership who called the situation "deeply concerning."

The student was enrolled at the school’s Twin Cities campus in Minneapolis under the Carlson School of Management. The university said the student was arrested at an off-campus residence, but did not name the student nor say why the student was detained.

Thursday’s arrest is one of ICE's latest cases in cracking down on foreign students and faculty members across various American institutions.

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security for more information, but they did not immediately respond.

While "the University had no prior knowledge of this incident and did not share any information with federal authorities before it occurred," the institution said it is working to provide the student with legal aid and other support services.

Carlson School of Management Dean Jamie Prenkert said the university remains committed to its international community during "a time of uncertainty regarding changing federal immigration policies."

"Detentions like these deeply affect our community," Prenkert said in a statement. "From the very beginning of the University’s business school, our doors have been open to international students. Faculty, staff, and scholars hailing from different countries have strengthened our research and classrooms—shaping us into the Carlson School we are today."

Gov. Tim Walz commented on the incident in a post on X on Friday.

"I just spoke with Homeland Security to get more information and I will share when I learn more," Walz said. "The University of Minnesota is an international destination for education and research. We have any number of students studying here with visas, and we need answers."

Sen. Doron Clark also released a statement on X on Friday denouncing the Trump administration’s crackdown on international students.

"I am saddened and angered that ICE is operating around the University of Minnesota," Clark said. "Our campuses should be a safe place for all students, staff, and visitors… We must stand up against the Trump administration’s senseless demonization of our friends, family and neighbors."

ICE has made multiple arrests in recent weeks at Columbia University and Tufts after students showed engagement in anti-Israel protests.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said the Department of State has revoked visas for about 300 international students.

"It might be more than 300 at this point," Rubio said during a press statement on Friday. "We do it every day. Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visa."

"We gave you a visa to come and study and get a degree, not to become a social activist that tears up our university campuses," Rubio said.