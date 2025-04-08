Mexican man convicted of killing his child to be deported after encountering ICE officers in Montana jail

An illegal immigrant convicted of killing his own child is in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody after he encountered ICE officers in a Montana prison last month.

Carlos Ambriz, a 53-year-old Mexican national, made contact with ICE officers while serving a 40-year sentence in the Montana State Prison for a deliberate homicide conviction and was served a notice to appear before an immigration judge.

He was arrested near his residence in Catoosa, Oklahoma, on March 25, ICE said.

DEM PROSECUTOR LETS OFF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CHARGED WITH STRANGULATION, KIDNAPPING

Josh Johnson, acting director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas Field Office, said Ambriz poses a "significant danger" to the community, especially because he was convicted of killing his own child.

"This subject’s criminal record underscores the significant danger he represents to our community, particularly with the serious charge and conviction for killing his own child," Johnson said. "Our officers remain committed to enhancing public safety by apprehending and removing criminal aliens who violate immigration laws."

ICE SAYS IT DEPORTED 174 CRIMINAL MIGRANTS FROM TEXAS, INCLUDING A MAN WITH 39 ILLEGAL ENTRIES

Ambriz will remain in ICE custody until he is sent back to Mexico, and his upcoming deportation will not be his first.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was ordered removed on July 3, 1999, by an immigration judge near Seattle, Washington.

He was physically deported to Mexico near the Paseo Del Norte, Texas, Bridge on Jan. 26, 2006, according to ICE.