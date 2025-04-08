Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

Mexican man convicted of killing his child to be deported after encountering ICE officers in Montana jail

Carlos Ambriz, 53, was previously deported in January 2006, ICE said

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
An illegal immigrant convicted of killing his own child is in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody after he encountered ICE officers in a Montana prison last month.

Carlos Ambriz, a 53-year-old Mexican national, made contact with ICE officers while serving a 40-year sentence in the Montana State Prison for a deliberate homicide conviction and was served a notice to appear before an immigration judge. 

He was arrested near his residence in Catoosa, Oklahoma, on March 25, ICE said.

Carlos Ambriz ICE arrest picture

Carlos Ambriz, 53, who was convicted of deliberate homicide in the death of his own child, is in ICE custody after he encountered immigration officers inside the Montana prison where he was serving his sentence. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

Josh Johnson, acting director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas Field Office, said Ambriz poses a "significant danger" to the community, especially because he was convicted of killing his own child.

"This subject’s criminal record underscores the significant danger he represents to our community, particularly with the serious charge and conviction for killing his own child," Johnson said. "Our officers remain committed to enhancing public safety by apprehending and removing criminal aliens who violate immigration laws."

ice-cuffs

Carlos Ambriz, 53, was arrested in Oklahoma on March 15, ICE said. (ICE)

Ambriz will remain in ICE custody until he is sent back to Mexico, and his upcoming deportation will not be his first.

He was ordered removed on July 3, 1999, by an immigration judge near Seattle, Washington.

ice-ero-flights

Carlos Ambriz, 53, was previously deported in January 2006, after he was ordered removed in July 1999 by an immigration judge near Seattle, ICE said (ICE)

He was physically deported to Mexico near the Paseo Del Norte, Texas, Bridge on Jan. 26, 2006, according to ICE.