Mexican Gulf Cartel member caught in Texas with 6 illegal immigrants, authorities say

US officials on the southern border have seen Mexican cartel members operating as human smugglers with increasingly regularity in recent months

Texas Department of Public Safety arrests Gulf Cartel member for human smuggling Video

Texas Department of Public Safety arrests Gulf Cartel member for human smuggling

Texas DPS troopers arrested a Gulf Cartel member for allegedly helping five illegal immigrants enter the U.S. from Mexico.

A Mexican drug cartel scout and human smuggling guide was arrested this week when he was caught with six illegal immigrants on the Texas side of the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said. 

Salvador De Jesus Romero Nunez, from Reynosa, Mexico, had guided the group across the Rio Grande when he was caught by Border Patrol agents and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Authorities had been tracking the group, who had just crossed the river into Texas. 

OKLAHOMA GOV CALLS TO REINSTATE 'REMAIN IN MEXICO': 'YOU DON'T HAVE A BRAIN' IF YOU DON'T WANT A SECURE BORDER

Mexican Gulf Cartel member

Salvador De Jesus Romero Nunez, a suspected Gulf Cartel operative, was arrested in Texas after being caught with six migrants illegally in the U.S.  (Texas Department of Safety )

They took six illegal immigrants into custody. Romero faces charges in Texas for human smuggling. Investigators later learned he works as a south and smuggling guide for the Cartel del Golfo, (Gulf Cartel), which is headquartered in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which sits on the border across from Brownsville, Texas. 

Authorities at the border have seen Mexican cartel members operating in the area with more regularity in recent months. 

Texas illegal migrants

A tattoo on the back of Salvador De Jesus Romero Nunez, a suspected Gulf Cartel operative.  (Texas Department of Public Safety )

In June, a Gulf Cartel member was arrested upon being suspected of assisting five migrants cross illegally into the U.S. Earlier this month, two Mexican citizens with cartel ties were arrested coming across the Texas-Mexico border with rifles and armor-piercing rounds. 

"There is no greater public safety and national security threat than the Mexican drug cartels, who have exploited security vulnerabilities due to an unsecured international border," a Texas DPS spokesperson said at the time. 

Mexican cartel members

Authorities have caught two cartel members coming across the southern border. (Law enforcement sources)

Republicans have called for more action, including military action against cartels in Mexico itself — which has drawn rebuke from Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. 

Obrador has also criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for establishing a floating barrier along the Rio Grande to prevent migrants from crossing. 

