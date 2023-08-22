Oklahoma gov calls to reinstate 'Remain in Mexico': 'You don't have a brain' if you don't want a secure border

After visiting the southern border and witnessing the migrant crisis firsthand, Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling on the Biden administration to reinstate the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy, telling "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that Americans want a secure border.

GOV. KEVIN STITT: We don't understand why they keep doubling down on this. The material is already there on the border. Americans want a secure border. And I like to remind people this has nothing to do with proper immigration. In Oklahoma we have a great Hispanic population, and they've come here legally, and they're great contributors to our society. I've got great friends. But you don't have a brain if you don't think that we should have a secure border. The amount of terrorist people on the terrorist watch list that have crossed – we're creating this mass migration because they know they get released into the U.S. with all of our services as soon as they get there. So that's the problem. We need to go back to the "Remain in Mexico" policy that we had before President Biden was in office.

The Biden administration reportedly has been selling off millions of dollars’ worth of border wall materials in a race against Republicans who are vying to pass legislation to finish its construction.

Steel "square structural tubes" photographed in a storage lot in Arizona were listed for sale on GovPlanet, an online auction marketplace run by publicly traded Canadian company Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, this month. Those 28-foot-tall hollow beams are "excess border wall materials that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers turned over to the DLA for disposition and are now for sale," the Department of Defense’s logistics agency first confirmed to the Daily Upside and later the New York Post.

GovPlanet, which specializes in military surplus, has sold 81 lots of those beams for about $2 million, according to the Post.

