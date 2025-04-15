Expand / Collapse search
Texas

CBP officers seize over $14M of alleged methamphetamine at southern border

The seizure of methamphetamine and other drugs at the border has increased since February

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Brooke Taylor Fox News
Published
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Pharr International Bridge between South Texas and Mexico discovered a shipment of over $14 million worth of methamphetamine, which was concealed in a shipment of vegetables.

The discovery of the drugs within shipments of bell peppers and cucumbers was made on April 11, when CBP officers assigned to the international bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer entering the U.S. from Mexico.

After inspecting the truck, a CBP officer referred the 18-wheeler for further inspection.

The secondary inspection involved physically inspecting the truck using non-intrusive equipment as well as a canine team.

BORDER CROSSINGS HIT RECORD LOW IN MARCH THANKS TO ‘VIGILANT’ WORK OF AGENTS: REPORT

Meth bust Pharr

CBP officers discovered over $14 million worth of methamphetamine in a shipment of bell peppers and cucumbers at the southern border in Texas. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

During the inspection, the team of officers discovered 300 packages of alleged methamphetamine, weighing about 1,635 pounds, concealed within the trailer.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle, and the investigation was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

"Our CBP officers continue to use all tools and resources to safeguard our borders by preventing these harmful narcotics from reaching America’s streets," Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said.

DEM SENATOR BACKS TRUMP'S FENTANYL CRACKDOWN PLAN: WE HAVE TO DESTROY THE CARTELS

pharr-international-bridge

Several dozen commercial trucks wait to cross the Pharr International Bridge in Pharr, Texas. (Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

The bust comes after CBP seized 650 pounds of fentanyl in March, an increase of 24% from February, according to CBP's monthly report for March, which was shared on Monday.

Nationwide, in March, seizures of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana increased 47% from February.

Also, in March, cocaine seizures went up by 32% and methamphetamine seizures increased 72% from February.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.