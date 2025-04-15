CBP officers seize over $14M of alleged methamphetamine at southern border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Pharr International Bridge between South Texas and Mexico discovered a shipment of over $14 million worth of methamphetamine, which was concealed in a shipment of vegetables.

The discovery of the drugs within shipments of bell peppers and cucumbers was made on April 11, when CBP officers assigned to the international bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer entering the U.S. from Mexico.

After inspecting the truck, a CBP officer referred the 18-wheeler for further inspection.

The secondary inspection involved physically inspecting the truck using non-intrusive equipment as well as a canine team.

During the inspection, the team of officers discovered 300 packages of alleged methamphetamine, weighing about 1,635 pounds, concealed within the trailer.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle, and the investigation was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

"Our CBP officers continue to use all tools and resources to safeguard our borders by preventing these harmful narcotics from reaching America’s streets," Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said.

The bust comes after CBP seized 650 pounds of fentanyl in March, an increase of 24% from February, according to CBP's monthly report for March, which was shared on Monday.

Nationwide, in March, seizures of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana increased 47% from February.

Also, in March, cocaine seizures went up by 32% and methamphetamine seizures increased 72% from February.