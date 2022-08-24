Memphis woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting of community activist

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a community activist in Memphis, Tennessee, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Tifanee Wright, 33, was wanted on a second-degree murder charge in the Aug. 13 shooting of Yvonne Nelson, authorities said. Wright was arrested Tuesday in Memphis, the Marshals Service said.

Memphis police said the shooting stemmed from an argument about money. Online records did not show whether Wright had a lawyer Tuesday.

The shooting shocked the Whitehaven community, where Nelson, 60, fought illegal dumping, blight and other problems. The Daily Memphian reported that Nelson led a community development corporation and wrote community news.

Nelson opposed the expansion of a waste facility and fought against a proposed manufacturing facility on the site of a former school.

The state of Tennessee recognized Nelson this year with a proclamation naming her a "philanthropist who fights tirelessly for improving conditions for all," the newspaper reported.

Nelson's killing came about a month after the July 18 fatal shooting in Whitehaven of the Rev. Autura Eason-Williams, a local pastor and superintendent of the Memphis district of the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Police said Eason-Williams was killed during a carjacking. Three people have been charged.