Tennessee
Published

Shooting outside Memphis hospital emergency room injures 8: report

Car found near Tennessee hospital with more than 20 bullet holes, according to reports

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
An overnight shooting outside a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee has left at least 8 people injured and a car riddled with more than 20 bullet holes, reports say. 

The gunfire erupted around 12:30 a.m. near Methodist North Hospital, according to Fox 13 Memphis. 

Memphis Police dispatchers said at least eight people were shot, and a silver car stopped at an intersection near the hospital had more than 20 bullet holes in its side, ABC 24 reports. 

The shooting happened outside the emergency room entrance at Methodist North Hospital, reports say.

The shooting happened outside the emergency room entrance at Methodist North Hospital, reports say. (Google Maps)

The station reports that the shooting unfolded in front of the building’s emergency room entrance. 

The Memphis Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning from Fox News Digital. 

Streets around the hospital reportedly have been closed off as police investigate the scene. 