Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Four Memphis firefighters in critical condition, 1 other person after pickup and fire engine collide

The firefighters were rushed to Regional One Hospital following the serious vehicle crash

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four Memphis firefighters were transported to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday night following a vehicular crash that left one other person injured, according to the Memphis Police Department.

At approximately 8:19 p.m., a pickup truck collided with a fire engine in the southern party of the city leaving the four firefighters and a person in the other vehicle severely injured.

The firefighters were rushed to Regional One Hospital, a general hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, FOX 13 of Memphis reported.

Photos of the crash show the front of the truck completely smashed in and all of its windows broken.

Four Memphis firefighters are in critical condition following a crash on Aug. 10, 2022.

Four Memphis firefighters are in critical condition following a crash on Aug. 10, 2022. (WHBQ)

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Memphis Police said.
 