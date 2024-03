Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Memphis police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a man inside a Walmart on Germantown Parkway on Friday afternoon.

Police said in an alert that the suspect fled in a black Mazda SUV.

The police department confirmed to Fox News Digital that the suspect is a former employee at the store and the shooting was targeted.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

INDIANA MANHUNT INTENSIFIES FOR SUSPECT IN DEADLY WALMART SHOOTING

The investigation is ongoing.

It is not an active shooter situation, Memphis police confirmed to Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The store was locked down after the shooting, FOX 13 reported, adding that the suspect shot a customer following an altercation at the store.

Walmart told Fox News Digital in a statement: "The safety of our associates and customers is our top priority. We will work closely with local law enforcement through the course of their investigation and refer any additional questions to them."