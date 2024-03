Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Police in Indiana have identified an "armed and dangerous" suspect wanted following a fatal shooting at a Walmart parking lot in Fort Wayne.

Micah Nunn, 20, is described by the Fort Wayne Police Department as a Black male around 6-feet 2-inches tall, weighing 240 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for murder.

Investigators say the shooting unfolded around 11:40 a.m. Thursday at the Walmart Supercenter at Southtown Crossing, in the southern part of the city.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim, an adult male, was in a stopped vehicle when the suspect exited another vehicle, got into the vehicle the victim was in and shot the victim," police said in a statement. "The suspect then got back into the vehicle that they initially exited and fled the area."

"The victim was rendered aid at the scene until relieved by medics who transported the victim to a local hospital in life-threatening condition," Fort Wayne police added. "A short time later, the victim was pronounced deceased by hospital staff."

The victim has not been publicly identified and the motive for the shooting is unclear.

"The Homicide unit made the scene and took over the investigation and are currently combing through surveillance video and interviewing witnesses," the Fort Wayne Police Department also said.