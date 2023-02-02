Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Memphis police officer in critical condition, one dead after library shooting

Memphis police say that the officer is in critical condition following a shooting at the public library

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
One person is dead and a Memphis police officer is in "extremely critical condition" following a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Poplar-White Station library in East Memphis, police say.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a call at the local public library, at 12:32 p.m. on Thursday, police said. 

The officer was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD says the officer is in "extremely critical condition." They have not released the details of what led up to the deadly shooting.

A Memphis Police officer is in extreme critical condition and another person is dead after a shooting at the Poplar-White Station Memphis Public Library branch. 

At 2 p.m., law enforcement shared that the scene was "secure" following the shooting. 

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 