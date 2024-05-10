Memphis police fatally shoot armed suspect in domestic disturbance that injured man

Police responding to a domestic disturbance in Memphis on Friday fatally shot an armed suspect.

The suspect was critically injured and later died at the hospital.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting, police said.

Police responding to a domestic disturbance early Friday in Memphis fatally shot an armed suspect and an injured man at the scene was hospitalized, authorities said.

Officers heard an active disturbance when they arrived around 3 a.m. and found the wounded man, Memphis Police said in a statement on social media.

An armed suspect charged at police and one officer fired, the statement said. The suspect was brought to the hospital in critical condition and later died, police said. It was not clear what kind of weapon the suspect had.

The injured man was also taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is now in stable condition, police said. Police did not say what type of injuries the man suffered.

An officer was injured at the scene unrelated to the altercation and was brought to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting, police said. Further information was not immediately released.