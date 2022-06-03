Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Memphis mob rips off $60k worth of limited edition merch at clothing store

Memphis police said the individuals allegedly stole $60,000 worth of 'limited and special edition shoes, belts, cologne, and various clothing'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in Memphis, Tennessee are searching for a group of people who allegedly stole approximately $60,000 worth of merchandise from a clothing store.

On May 31, police officers responded to a shooting call at a Village Mart Clothing and Footwear store and saw that the front door was damaged because of a forced entry, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Security video of the individuals who allegedly took $60,000 worth of merchandise from a Memphis store.

Security video of the individuals who allegedly took $60,000 worth of merchandise from a Memphis store. (Memphis Police Department)

According to the police, the complainant said that a group of 10 or more people broke into the store and stole $60,000 worth of "limited and special edition shoes, belts, cologne, and various clothing."

Video surveillance of the incident shows multiple cars which were allegedly used by the individuals involved, as well as images of the individuals from inside the store.

Police are asking people who have information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.