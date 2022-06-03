Memphis mob rips off $60k worth of limited edition merch at clothing store

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Memphis, Tennessee are searching for a group of people who allegedly stole approximately $60,000 worth of merchandise from a clothing store.

On May 31, police officers responded to a shooting call at a Village Mart Clothing and Footwear store and saw that the front door was damaged because of a forced entry, according to the Memphis Police Department.

According to the police, the complainant said that a group of 10 or more people broke into the store and stole $60,000 worth of "limited and special edition shoes, belts, cologne, and various clothing."

Video surveillance of the incident shows multiple cars which were allegedly used by the individuals involved, as well as images of the individuals from inside the store.

Police are asking people who have information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.