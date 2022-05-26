Denver high school locks down as police respond to 'suspicious occurrence'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A high school in Denver, Colorado, was placed under lockdown and prompted a large police presence Thursday following what police called "a suspicious occurrence."

The lockdown at Northfield High School happened after a weapon was reported on campus on Thursday morning, according to Fox 31.

"DPS will be communicating directly, but the lockdown has been cleared," the school said in a Facebook post. "Students and teachers will be released by classroom onto buses to a designated reunification area that DPS will communicate. Parents can reunite with their students there. All students were safe throughout this incident, nobody was harmed, and school will be closed for the remainder of the day."

Denver Police had earlier released an alert explaining that officers were at the school investigating a report of "a suspicious occurrence" and that it was "under active investigation."

"Given the strength of the law enforcement response, clearly DPD and DPS are taking this situation very seriously and doing a very professional job of handling this matter," the school said in a previous Facebook post. "If your student is not yet on campus, please keep them home."

"If they are here, keep in touch with them and reassure them that the incident is being handled with utmost regard for safety. We are all hoping it is a false alarm, but we definitely understand how terribly scary and anxiety-provoking it is, especially given recent events in Texas," the school said.

The Denver Police Department did not immediately respond to request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.